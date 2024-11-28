Romania officially hikes minimum statutory wage to EUR 800 as of January 2025

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on November 27 that the government is increasing the minimum statutory gross wage from RON 3,700 to RON 4,050 (over EUR 800) per month.

The 9.46% increase will apply starting January 1, 2025, and will benefit more than 1.8 million Romanian employees, the head of the Executive also said, as quoted by Bursa.ro.

Separately, the prime minister announced that, as a result of the discussions in the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, the government approved the first collective labor agreement at the level of the entire banking sector.

"It is an important step in strengthening the social dialogue in Romania, offering better protection for the approximately 45,000 employees in this economic sector," Ciolacu emphasized.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)