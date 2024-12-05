Romania manufacturing index PMI remains in negative territory in November

At 48.0 in November, Romania’s manufacturing index PMI changed slightly from 48.1 in October, remaining in the negative territory and signaling a slow but steady deterioration in the health of the Romanian manufacturing sector.

Romanian manufacturers continued to contend with challenging operating conditions in November, as nearly all the PMI components remained in negative territory.

According to the headline reading, there was little change in the strength of the downturn in the month. Production and new orders contracted at slightly faster rates compared to October.

Meanwhile, there were ongoing signs of excess capacity as both backlogs and employment fell again, albeit only marginally. Reduced input requirements helped to ease cost pressures slightly, while charge inflation was only fractional.

The headline BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times, and stocks of purchases.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)