Romania's maize crop at lowest level since 2007

Analysts consulted by Ziarul Financiar estimate that corn production will be around 7 million tonnes, below the forecasts of the USDA, the US Department of Agriculture, and the European Commission, which expected 10.8 million and 10.6 million tonnes of maize in Romania, respectively.

This year's maize production is the lowest since Romania entered the EU, comparable only to that of 2007, another year of severe drought.

Moreover, it is lower than last year's production of 10.9 million tonnes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Igor Stevanovic/Dreamstime.com)