Romania limits activity at Kyiv embassy amid rising security risks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced Wednesday, November 20, that Romania's embassy in Kyiv has reduced its operations to emergency actions due to escalating security concerns in Ukraine.

"Given the security developments in Ukraine, in coordination with allied and EU member state missions, the Romanian embassy in Kyiv has taken additional measures to ensure staff protection," reads the MAE statement.

The ministry emphasized that the situation is being closely monitored, and adjustments will be made as necessary in consultation with Ukrainian authorities.

The announcement came after the US closed its embassy in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning due to "specific information of a potential significant air attack."

"The US embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The US embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," reads the official announcement.

According to Reuters, air raid sirens briefly sounded in Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)