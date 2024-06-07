Defense

Romania reportedly close to signing USD 1 bln contract for Korean K9 self-propelled howitzers

07 June 2024

Romania is about to buy 54 South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers in a procurement contract worth around USD 1 billion, according to senior military sources quoted by Hankyung, a leading economic publication and financial from Seoul, and local Digi24.

South Korean defense minister Shin Won-Sik will be on an official visit to Romania next month to "discuss defense cooperation with local government authorities," senior military sources told Hankyung.

The sources specified that the visit of the South Korean minister of defense has the main purpose of supporting the signing of the contract by the Romanian authorities with the representatives of the Hanwha Aerospace company, the manufacturer of the K9 artillery pieces. 

Negotiations for signing the contract are "on the last hundred meters." 

The contract, worth almost USD 1 billion, includes the purchase, by Romania, of 54 K9 self-propelled howitzers, 36 special ammunition carriers, spare pipes, ammunition, etc. The goal of the Koreans is for this contract to be signed "in the first half of this year," according to Hankyung.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vachekin92/Dreamstime.com)

