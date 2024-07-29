Education

Romanian students claim 3 gold, 2 silver medals at International Physics Olympiad in Iran

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian students ended the 2024 International Physics Olympiad in Iran with three gold and two silver medals, the Education Ministry announced. The competition’s 54th edition was held in Isfahan, Iran, from July 21 to 29.

Romania participated with a complete team of 5 students and 2 leaders, and the exceptional results kept the country at the top of the international ranking. 

Andrei Dragomir, Alexandru Momoiu, and Ionuț Stan won gold at the Physics Olympiad, while the silver medals went to Mendel Mendelsohn and Felix Tudose. All five are students at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

Students from 46 countries participated in this edition of the Olympiad.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Education

Romanian students claim 3 gold, 2 silver medals at International Physics Olympiad in Iran

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian students ended the 2024 International Physics Olympiad in Iran with three gold and two silver medals, the Education Ministry announced. The competition’s 54th edition was held in Isfahan, Iran, from July 21 to 29.

Romania participated with a complete team of 5 students and 2 leaders, and the exceptional results kept the country at the top of the international ranking. 

Andrei Dragomir, Alexandru Momoiu, and Ionuț Stan won gold at the Physics Olympiad, while the silver medals went to Mendel Mendelsohn and Felix Tudose. All five are students at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

Students from 46 countries participated in this edition of the Olympiad.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2024
Macro
Report: Romanians hold almost 6% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe
30 July 2024
Sports
Storia index: Sibiu, Arad and Oradea are Romania’s best-developed cities in terms of bike lanes
30 July 2024
Energy
PPC Renewables builds 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania
30 July 2024
M&A
EssilorLuxottica enters Romanian eyewear retail market after acquiring Innova Capital's stake in Optical Investment Group
30 July 2024
Justice
Well-known Romanian university professor accused of sexual abuse by students
30 July 2024
Sports
Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal
29 July 2024
Events
Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic announces star-studded 2024-2025 season
29 July 2024
Healthcare
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Bucharest