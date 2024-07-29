Romanian students claim 3 gold, 2 silver medals at International Physics Olympiad in Iran

Romanian students ended the 2024 International Physics Olympiad in Iran with three gold and two silver medals, the Education Ministry announced. The competition’s 54th edition was held in Isfahan, Iran, from July 21 to 29.

Romania participated with a complete team of 5 students and 2 leaders, and the exceptional results kept the country at the top of the international ranking.

Andrei Dragomir, Alexandru Momoiu, and Ionuț Stan won gold at the Physics Olympiad, while the silver medals went to Mendel Mendelsohn and Felix Tudose. All five are students at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

Students from 46 countries participated in this edition of the Olympiad.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)