Romania’s gross external debt up EUR 24 bln in 12 months to October

16 December 2024

Romania’s gross external debt increased by EUR 23.9 billion over the past 12 months to EUR 186.3 billion at the end of October 2024, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 53.7%, up from 52.2% one year earlier.

Out of the total EUR 23.9 billion rise in the country’s external debt over the past 12 months, the public administration contributed EUR 19.4 billion, and the FDI companies EUR 4.3 billion. The rest of the economy, including the private sector less the FDI companies, have not changed their external position. 

Public administration’s external debt reached EUR 91.4 billion after a sharp 27% y/y advance.

The FDI companies’ debt rose by 10% y/y to EUR 49.1 billion. The external debt of the private sector, not including FDI companies and banks, contracted by 2% y/y to EUR 29.4 billion.

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

1

