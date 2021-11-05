Romanian athletes win gold and bronze at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia

Andreea Beatrice Ana and Stefania Priceputu won gold and bronze medals for Romania at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Andreea Ana returns home with the gold medal from the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships. She defeated Russian Viktoriia Vaulina in the 55 kg final on Thursday, November 4.

Meanwhile, Ștefania Priceputu won the bronze medal in the 50 kg women’s wrestling event, defeating her opponent from Tunisia, Sarra Hamdi, with the score of 2-1. Emily King Shilson from the USA won gold in this competition.

“Both wrestlers from CSA Steaua Bucharest made history at the World Championships and deserve all our applause and congratulations,” the Romanian Wrestling Federation said on Facebook.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Lupte)