Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 11:56
Sports

Romanian athletes win gold and bronze at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Andreea Beatrice Ana and Stefania Priceputu won gold and bronze medals for Romania at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Andreea Ana returns home with the gold medal from the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships. She defeated Russian Viktoriia Vaulina in the 55 kg final on Thursday, November 4.

Meanwhile, Ștefania Priceputu won the bronze medal in the 50 kg women’s wrestling event, defeating her opponent from Tunisia, Sarra Hamdi, with the score of 2-1. Emily King Shilson from the USA won gold in this competition.

“Both wrestlers from CSA Steaua Bucharest made history at the World Championships and deserve all our applause and congratulations,” the Romanian Wrestling Federation said on Facebook.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Lupte)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 11:56
Sports

Romanian athletes win gold and bronze at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Andreea Beatrice Ana and Stefania Priceputu won gold and bronze medals for Romania at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Andreea Ana returns home with the gold medal from the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships. She defeated Russian Viktoriia Vaulina in the 55 kg final on Thursday, November 4.

Meanwhile, Ștefania Priceputu won the bronze medal in the 50 kg women’s wrestling event, defeating her opponent from Tunisia, Sarra Hamdi, with the score of 2-1. Emily King Shilson from the USA won gold in this competition.

“Both wrestlers from CSA Steaua Bucharest made history at the World Championships and deserve all our applause and congratulations,” the Romanian Wrestling Federation said on Facebook.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Lupte)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church