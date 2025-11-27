Romania signs deal with France for Mistral air defense missile systems

Romania has signed a major contract with France for the acquisition of Mistral portable short-range air defense missile systems. The agreement was concluded on Tuesday, November 25, between Romania’s Ministry of National Defense and France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans, through their respective General Directorates for Armaments.

The acquisition is valued at EUR 625.59 million before VAT and includes 231 Mistral Manpad systems, 934 Mistral missiles, training services, training munitions, documentation, a simulator, and logistical support, the ministry said.

The procurement is part of the “European Joint Acquisition of Mistral System,” a program coordinated by France and involving several EU partners, including Romania, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, and Hungary.

The “Portable Short-Range/Very Short-Range Air Defense Missile Systems – Manpad Mistral” program is included in the Investment Plan for the European Defense Industry, developed under the “Action for the Security of Europe – SAFE” regulation. Romania’s Parliament approved the purchase in June 2022.

The new systems will be delivered to all three branches of the Romanian Armed Forces, as well as to the Special Operations Forces, the ministry stated.

According to Biziday.ro, the missiles have a range of 6-8 kilometers and were designed to strike helicopters and aircraft flying at relatively low altitudes. The systems are equipped with an infrared seeker and advanced image-processing capabilities.

