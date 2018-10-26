Romania surpasses France as biggest corn producer in Europe

Romania will surpass France as the biggest corn producer in Europe this year, with an estimated production of 14.5-15 million tons.

France only expects a production of 11.8 million tons, according to estimates of the General Association of Corn Producers in France quoted by Le Monde.

“The country of Dracula vampirizes the European corn market or, at least, dominates it,” the French newspaper wrote.

The corn production in France was affected by the drought.

Last year, Romania had the second-biggest corn production in the European Union, of 14.5 million tons, with the largest surfaces cultivated with this crop. Romania was also first in Europe for the production of sunflower seeds and fifth for the grain production.

