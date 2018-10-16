Romania’s agricultural production increases by 12.5% in 2017

Romania’s overall agricultural production increased by 12.5% in 2017 compared to 2016, reaching a total value of RON 78.5 billion (EUR 17.2 billion), according to final data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The crop production went up by 19.5% year-on-year while the animal production was down 0.4%, the data shows.

The highest increase was recorded in the Romania’s South-West Oltenia region, where the agricultural production was up almost 25% last year, boosted by a 37% increase in crop production. The Centre region saw the lowest increase in agricultural output, of only 5.3%.

In absolute terms, the South Muntenia region had the largest production in 2017, namely 19.2% of the total, followed by the Bucharest-Ilfov region – 17.7% and the North-East region – 15.7%.

