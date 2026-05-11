Sports

Romanian women’s table tennis team claims historic bronze medal at World Championships

11 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s women’s table tennis team secured a bronze medal at the 2026 World Championships in London, marking the country’s first podium finish at the tournament in 26 years. The Romanian team was eliminated in the semifinals by defending champions China, who won the match 3-0.

The Romanian team consisted of Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Andreea Dragoman, Adina Diaconu, and Elena Zaharia.

In a post on social media, the Romanian Table Tennis Federation described the result as a historic achievement coinciding with its 100th anniversary. 

In Saturday’s semifinal, Elizabeta Samara lost to world number one Sun Yingsha in straight sets, while Bernadette Szocs was defeated by Wang Manyu after two closely contested sets. Andreea Dragoman also lost her match against Kuai Man.

Romania reached the semifinals after defeating South Korea 3-2 and Taiwan 3-1 in the group stage, before eliminating the Netherlands, Egypt, and France in the knockout rounds.

Romania’s last women’s team medal at a World Championship came in 2000 in Kuala Lumpur.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federația Română de Tenis de Masă)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romanian women’s table tennis team claims historic bronze medal at World Championships

11 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s women’s table tennis team secured a bronze medal at the 2026 World Championships in London, marking the country’s first podium finish at the tournament in 26 years. The Romanian team was eliminated in the semifinals by defending champions China, who won the match 3-0.

The Romanian team consisted of Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Andreea Dragoman, Adina Diaconu, and Elena Zaharia.

In a post on social media, the Romanian Table Tennis Federation described the result as a historic achievement coinciding with its 100th anniversary. 

In Saturday’s semifinal, Elizabeta Samara lost to world number one Sun Yingsha in straight sets, while Bernadette Szocs was defeated by Wang Manyu after two closely contested sets. Andreea Dragoman also lost her match against Kuai Man.

Romania reached the semifinals after defeating South Korea 3-2 and Taiwan 3-1 in the group stage, before eliminating the Netherlands, Egypt, and France in the knockout rounds.

Romania’s last women’s team medal at a World Championship came in 2000 in Kuala Lumpur.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federația Română de Tenis de Masă)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2026
Transport
Romanian co-founded Swisspod sets new hyperloop speed record, begins next-generation capsule development
11 May 2026
Macro
Bucharest-Ilfov becomes sixth richest region in EU in terms of GDP per capita
11 May 2026
Transport
Romania pours RON 700 mln into Rabla Program to encourage buying Europe-made cars, storage batteries
11 May 2026
Culture
Brussels’ famous Manneken Pis statue marks Romanian Traditional Costume Day
11 May 2026
Macro
Romanian government identifies major regional gaps in EU funds absorption
11 May 2026
M&A
Tenaris expands in Romania by taking over largest local pipemaker Artrom
11 May 2026
Sports
Romanian women’s table tennis team claims historic bronze medal at World Championships
11 May 2026
Politics
NATO chief, Volodymyr Zelensky to attend B9 Summit in Bucharest this week