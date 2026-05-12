Survey: Germany tops ranking of countries seen as friendly to Romania, followed by Moldova and France

Germany is perceived by Romanians as the country with the friendliest relations with Romania, followed closely by the Republic of Moldova and France, according to a new INSCOP Research survey commissioned by Informat.ro. Russia ranked last in the survey, while Ukraine emerged as one of the most polarizing countries among Romanian respondents.

According to the survey, 71.8% of respondents described Germany as a friendly country to Romania, followed by the Republic of Moldova with 71.1%, France with 70.8%, and the European Union with 68.9%.

The ranking continued with Turkey at 67.3%, the United States at 61.9%, China at 52.7%, Hungary at 51.1%, and Ukraine at 48.3%. Russia ranked last, with only 19.3% of respondents considering it a friendly country.

Germany received the highest level of positive perception overall, particularly among Liberal (PNL) and USR voters, younger respondents, men, and people with higher education.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Moldova was viewed favorably by more than 70% of respondents, reflecting what INSCOP Research director Remus Ștefureac described as a relationship that goes beyond geopolitics and is rooted in cultural and historical ties.

“Romania’s strategic anchor remains the West,” Ștefureac said, adding that Germany, France, and the European Union continue to inspire strong trust among Romanians, although differences between pro-European urban voters and more Eurosceptic segments are becoming increasingly visible.

The survey also highlighted significant divisions regarding Ukraine. While 48.3% of respondents described Ukraine as friendly toward Romania, 46.9% considered relations either tense or very cold.

“Ukraine represents the biggest divide of opinion within Romanian society. Perceptions are almost evenly split between support and hostility, showing that the nearby war is being filtered through cognitive warfare and related propaganda. Young people, PNL and USR voters, and highly educated respondents are significantly more favorable toward Ukraine, while AUR voters and more conservative or economically vulnerable groups show marked reluctance,” said Remus Ștefureac.

However, Russia remained the least trusted foreign actor in Romanian public opinion. Nearly 46% of respondents said Russia was “not at all friendly” toward Romania, while another 29.9% described relations as tense. The survey found a relatively higher degree of sympathy toward Russia among AUR voters, rural residents, and respondents with lower levels of education.

The survey was conducted between April 14 and April 21, 2026, using CATI telephone interviews on a sample of 1,100 respondents representative of Romania’s adult population. The margin of error is ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com