Romanian president holds working meeting with NATO chief, Polish leader ahead of B9 Summit in Bucharest

Romanian president Nicușor Dan held a working meeting on Tuesday, May 12, with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte and Polish leader Karol Nawrocki ahead of the Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit. Discussions focused on regional and Euro-Atlantic security, the war in Ukraine, and defense spending commitments.

The meeting took place one day before the 11th edition of the B9 Summit, which brings together leaders from NATO’s Eastern Flank countries alongside Nordic allies, the United States, and Ukraine under the theme “Delivering More for Transatlantic Security.”

In a message posted on social media, Nicușor Dan said the Bucharest Nine format remains “relevant for the security of the entire Alliance” and stressed that the summit aims to contribute concretely to the success of the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara.

“The countries on the Eastern Flank are already assuming greater responsibility for European defense. During the discussions, we underlined the strategic importance of the Black Sea for regional and Euro-Atlantic security, as well as the need for firmer actions to counter Russia’s aggressive behavior,” Dan said.

Mark Rutte and Karol Nawrocki arrived in Bucharest on Tuesday to attend the summit, which will be jointly chaired by Romania and Poland at Cotroceni Palace. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the meeting reflects the commitment of Eastern Flank and Nordic allies to contribute more substantially to transatlantic security.

Wednesday's summit will bring together 16 foreign delegations at the level of heads of state, government leaders, or senior officials. Participants include representatives from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, NATO, the United States, and Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend as a special guest, alongside US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)