More than 6,000 Romanian doctors sought documents for working abroad since 2021

More than 6,000 Romanian doctors requested professional certificates necessary for employment abroad during 2021-2025, according to data cited by Ziarul Financiar, highlighting the continued pressure on Romania’s healthcare system from medical emigration. Some 4,000-5,000 students graduate from medical universities in Romania, but only some 1,000 remain in the national medical system after the post-university residency program.

France was the main destination, attracting more than 1,800 Romanian medics during the period. Great Britain and Germany were also among the most sought-after destinations.

The trend comes despite Romania hosting a significant number of French medical students in its universities, partly due to capacity constraints in France’s higher education system.

According to the report, most doctors interested in leaving Romania originate from large counties and major university centres, where medical education and specialised training infrastructure are concentrated.

At the same time, hospitals in more isolated regions and economically weaker counties continue to face severe shortages of specialists, with some medical units struggling to fill positions in key disciplines.

Romania has faced persistent challenges in retaining healthcare professionals since joining the European Union, as doctors and nurses benefit from the mutual recognition of qualifications across member states and significantly higher salaries in Western Europe.

The outflow of medical staff has become a structural issue for Romania’s public healthcare system, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns, where access to specialised care remains limited.

iulian@romania-insider.com