First phase of Bucharest’s central Unirii Square reconstruction completed

The first phase of the large-scale reconstruction of the Unirii Square underground slab structure has been completed less than a year after works began, local authorities announced. Traffic from Halelor Street toward Splaiul Independenței is expected to reopen in the coming days following the completion of the section near Hanul lui Manuc.

According to the District 4 City Hall, the new slab structure is more than 60% completed overall, putting the project at least four months ahead of the original construction schedule.

The completed section involved demolishing the old structure and pouring a new reinforced concrete slab measuring 1.4 meters in thickness - roughly double the size of the previous structure - designed to last “at least 100 years.”

The newly built slab underwent static and dynamic load testing on Monday, May 11, using heavy vehicles to assess resistance, movement, and structural deformation. The tests were conducted by specialists from the Technical University of Civil Engineering Bucharest, which previously classified the old slab structure in technical category IV out of V, indicating major structural deficiencies.

Daniel Băluță, mayor of Bucharest’s District 4, said traffic and pedestrian access in the area would soon resume safely.

“The other stages of the project are also underway and are ahead of the original schedule. Work is currently being carried out simultaneously on three of the four phases of the slab reconstruction. In exact figures, we already have 220 linear meters of the old slab demolished, 210 drilled piles completed, meaning more than 80% of the total, 360 linear meters of capping beam executed, and seven sections of the new concrete slab poured,” he stated.

Also present at the site was Ciprian Ciucu, the general mayor of Bucharest, who said the reconstruction project would be coordinated with a future tram connection linking tram lines 32 and 21 through Unirii Square.

“One of the things we will do together is a project connecting tram 32 with tram 21 through Unirii Square,” Ciucu said, adding that an urban planning certificate for the project could be signed in the coming days.

Cristian Erbașu, head of construction company Erbașu SA, said the contractor is considering starting works earlier than planned on the project’s fourth and final phase in an effort to minimize disruption for residents and drivers.

Construction works at Unirii Square began in June last year and are scheduled for completion in the summer of 2027.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)