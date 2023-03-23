Humanitarian aid: Romania to send RON 562 mln worth of food supplies to Ukraine

The Romanian government has approved the granting of new humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Worth RON 562 million (over EUR 100 million), the assistance consists of food supplies to be sent to the neighbouring country to support the population heavily affected by the ongoing war.

“The National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues will manage these products, to be handed over at the Siret border,” government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on March 22.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will oversee the diplomatic procedures regarding this aid.

Romania is also one of the 17 European Union member states, plus Norway, set to jointly purchase artillery ammunition worth EUR 2 billion and offer it to Ukraine to help in the war with Russia.

