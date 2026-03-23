Politics

Romania’s first lady to attend global summit hosted by Melania Trump in Washington

23 March 2026

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Mirabela Grădinaru, the life partner of Romanian president Nicușor Dan, will travel to Washington D.C. on March 24-25 to attend the “Fostering the Future Together” summit, a global initiative launched by US first lady Melania Trump focused on children’s digital education. The Romanian delegation accompanying her includes advisers from the Presidential Administration responsible for foreign policy and civil society, according to Euronews Romania.

The Romanian first lady will take part in the inaugural gathering aimed at promoting access to modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, while supporting students, teachers, and parents, and addressing online safety challenges. The initiative seeks to build an international coalition to advance digital education and child wellbeing.

Mirabela Grǎdinaru’s agenda includes a working session at the US State Department, where participants will discuss practical solutions for modernizing education systems alongside experts and representatives from the technology sector. 

She is also scheduled to attend a high-level meeting at the White House hosted by Melania Trump, together with other international leaders involved in the project.

Moreover, the visit will also feature meetings with members of the Romanian community in Washington, as well as discussions with representatives from the education, healthcare, and technology sectors.

According to the White House, Melania Trump’s “Fostering the Future Together” two-day Global Coalition Summit will assemble leaders from 45 nations and 28 best-in-class technology entities. A sampling of member nations includes the United States of America, France, Poland, Panama, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Lithuania, Nigeria, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Aruba, Morocco, Kenya, and Israel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

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Politics

Romania’s first lady to attend global summit hosted by Melania Trump in Washington

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mirabela Grădinaru, the life partner of Romanian president Nicușor Dan, will travel to Washington D.C. on March 24-25 to attend the “Fostering the Future Together” summit, a global initiative launched by US first lady Melania Trump focused on children’s digital education. The Romanian delegation accompanying her includes advisers from the Presidential Administration responsible for foreign policy and civil society, according to Euronews Romania.

The Romanian first lady will take part in the inaugural gathering aimed at promoting access to modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, while supporting students, teachers, and parents, and addressing online safety challenges. The initiative seeks to build an international coalition to advance digital education and child wellbeing.

Mirabela Grǎdinaru’s agenda includes a working session at the US State Department, where participants will discuss practical solutions for modernizing education systems alongside experts and representatives from the technology sector. 

She is also scheduled to attend a high-level meeting at the White House hosted by Melania Trump, together with other international leaders involved in the project.

Moreover, the visit will also feature meetings with members of the Romanian community in Washington, as well as discussions with representatives from the education, healthcare, and technology sectors.

According to the White House, Melania Trump’s “Fostering the Future Together” two-day Global Coalition Summit will assemble leaders from 45 nations and 28 best-in-class technology entities. A sampling of member nations includes the United States of America, France, Poland, Panama, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Lithuania, Nigeria, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Aruba, Morocco, Kenya, and Israel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

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