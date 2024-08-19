Romania has one of the EU's highest unemployment rates among young people

Romania ranks high in the ranking of European Union member countries with the highest unemployment rates among young people aged up to 25, according to data from Eurostat.

In June this year, Romania had a youth unemployment rate of 20.50%, placing it fifth among the European countries with the highest youth unemployment rate, on a par with Italy. The EU average is 14.4%.

In the first place in the ranking is Spain, with an unemployment rate of 25.9% among young people.

Among the causes that could lead to this high unemployment rate among young people could be the lack of real training in the education system for the labor market, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The educational system in Romania is not always well correlated with the needs of the labor market. Many young people leave school or university with skills that are not required by employers, which makes it challenging to find a suitable job.

