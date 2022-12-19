Business

Romania to develop electricity transmission capacity along BRUA natural gas route

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania plans to operationalize a green electricity transmission cable along the Tuzla-Podisor route from the Black Sea shore to the BRUA natural gas route, then along the natural gas pipeline corridor, to facilitate the east–west transfer of electricity throughout the country, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced on December 17.

He didn't disclose the capacity of the connection, but it is visibly a continuation of the 1GW Georgia – Romania undersea cable; therefore must have a similar capacity.

Since last year, the Turkish company Kalyon has been building a natural gas pipeline along the same route (Tuzla-Podsor) for the natural gas transport system operator Transgaz. The pipeline contracted for RON 1.6 bln (EUR 320 mln) is aimed to bring offshore natural gas from the Black Sea.

Minister Popescu also mentioned the contract signed between state-controlled Romgaz and Socar, under which Romania will have the option to import natural gas from Azerbaijan starting in January 2023.

"Romania is becoming an important hub in the energy market both in terms of electricity and natural gas. Together with our partners, we will develop the investments in our country, and thus we will ensure the energy security and independence of Romania and the entire region," emphasized the energy minister, quoted by Economica.net.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania to develop electricity transmission capacity along BRUA natural gas route

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania plans to operationalize a green electricity transmission cable along the Tuzla-Podisor route from the Black Sea shore to the BRUA natural gas route, then along the natural gas pipeline corridor, to facilitate the east–west transfer of electricity throughout the country, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced on December 17.

He didn't disclose the capacity of the connection, but it is visibly a continuation of the 1GW Georgia – Romania undersea cable; therefore must have a similar capacity.

Since last year, the Turkish company Kalyon has been building a natural gas pipeline along the same route (Tuzla-Podsor) for the natural gas transport system operator Transgaz. The pipeline contracted for RON 1.6 bln (EUR 320 mln) is aimed to bring offshore natural gas from the Black Sea.

Minister Popescu also mentioned the contract signed between state-controlled Romgaz and Socar, under which Romania will have the option to import natural gas from Azerbaijan starting in January 2023.

"Romania is becoming an important hub in the energy market both in terms of electricity and natural gas. Together with our partners, we will develop the investments in our country, and thus we will ensure the energy security and independence of Romania and the entire region," emphasized the energy minister, quoted by Economica.net.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland