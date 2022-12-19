Romania to develop electricity transmission capacity along BRUA natural gas route

Romania plans to operationalize a green electricity transmission cable along the Tuzla-Podisor route from the Black Sea shore to the BRUA natural gas route, then along the natural gas pipeline corridor, to facilitate the east–west transfer of electricity throughout the country, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced on December 17.

He didn't disclose the capacity of the connection, but it is visibly a continuation of the 1GW Georgia – Romania undersea cable; therefore must have a similar capacity.

Since last year, the Turkish company Kalyon has been building a natural gas pipeline along the same route (Tuzla-Podsor) for the natural gas transport system operator Transgaz. The pipeline contracted for RON 1.6 bln (EUR 320 mln) is aimed to bring offshore natural gas from the Black Sea.

Minister Popescu also mentioned the contract signed between state-controlled Romgaz and Socar, under which Romania will have the option to import natural gas from Azerbaijan starting in January 2023.

"Romania is becoming an important hub in the energy market both in terms of electricity and natural gas. Together with our partners, we will develop the investments in our country, and thus we will ensure the energy security and independence of Romania and the entire region," emphasized the energy minister, quoted by Economica.net.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)