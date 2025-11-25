Romania's Defense Council endorses new national strategy and subsequent documents

The final version of Romania's national defence strategy 2025-2030, as amended following the public consultations and approved by the members of the Supreme National Defence Council (CSAT), is to be presented by president Nicusor Dan in Parliament, where it will be debated and voted on by lawmakers.

The Romanian state must be prepared to manage the risks of a large-scale, long-lasting armed conflict near its borders and, at the same time, strengthen its national resilience, CSAT concluded.

Defense minister Ionuţ Mosteanu explained that the new national strategy aims for Romania to become the second military power on the eastern flank and a defense provider in the Black Sea area, according to Radio Romania Actualitati.

The CSAT approved, on its meeting of November 24, the assessment of risks, threats and vulnerabilities forecasted for 2026, as well as the Strategic Defense Analysis, documents that aim to identify and develop the recommendations necessary to manage the challenges to national security, adapt the Army to the new strategic environment, to major changes in the international security situation, as well as to the national commitments assumed within Nato and the EU, according to the Presidency's press release.

"The Strategy expresses the president's vision, that of a modern and secure Romania, which enjoys peace and its unique advantages, a state built around its citizens, in the service of their fundamental rights and freedoms, with transparent and integrity institutions, oriented exclusively towards the public good," the CSAT press release reads.

The CSAT also analysed the Investment Plan in Romania's defense industry, developed under the SAFE Regulation, based on which Romania's application will be submitted to the European Commission in application of Council Regulation (EU) 2025/1106 of May 27, 2025, establishing the SAFE Instrument for strengthening the European defense industry.

With a total value of EUR 16.7 billion (soft loans), the SAFE funds earmarked to Romania will be used in proportion of 75% for the acquisition of military equipment, public order, and civil defense. The difference of 25% represents funds allocated to the dual infrastructure, more precisely, the two sections of the highway - Pașcani-Siret and Pașcani-Ungheni.

Romania's most consistent programs have a condition of production in the country of at least 50%; in some cases, this percentage will be 100% for reasons of security and sovereignty over a critical production process.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)