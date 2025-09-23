Romania's Defence Council summoned this week to address Russian drones threat

President Nicușor Dan has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) for Thursday, September 25, to address the response to the intrusion of foreign drones in the national airspace, namely the objectives needing protection and the chain of command for shooting down such targets, according to a Presidency's press release.

Romania still does not have a legal procedure to establish the chain of command for shooting down foreign missiles and manned military aircraft entering national airspace, according to G4media.ro. The law, which was narrowly passed in May 2025 and challenged at the CCR by the extremist AUR party, stipulates that this chain of command must be approved by the Supreme Council for National Defence.

The CSAT is supposed to establish the objectives requiring protective measures and the general technical requirements of equipment and technical systems for implementing protective measures.

A draft of the CSAT decision to be debated on September 25, published by Profit.ro, stipulates that operators of critical infrastructures, such as those in energy, oil and gas, telecommunications, transport or industry, would be among the persons obliged to invest in taking and maintaining protective measures against the "specific threats" represented by unmanned aircraft that illegally cross Romania's state border and fly without authorization in national airspace.

The same obligation was to fall on entities that manage objectives designated as being of particular importance for the country's defence, state activity, economy, science, culture and art, finance-banking and diplomatic, but also on civil airport administrators and civil air navigation service operators.

Also in the September 25 meeting, the Council is expected to establish the persons who have the right to order or approve the execution of measures against aircraft and aerial vehicles that use the national airspace without authorisation and for establishing the information procedure regarding some measures taken to control the use of the national airspace.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)