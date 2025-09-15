Romania accuses Russia of "unacceptable and irresponsible" act over drone incident

Romania's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for the second time in only a couple of days, after a Russian drone entered the national territory in the evening of September 13. In a mission described by Romanian defence minister Ionut Mosteanu as "most likely a provocation," the Russian drone followed a circular trajectory for 50 minutes and then left Romania towards Ukraine.

The Romanian side has expressed its firm protest against this "unacceptable and irresponsible act," which represents a violation of Romania's sovereignty.

The Russian Embassy, in a statement quoted by Ziarul Financiar, denied involvement in the incident and claimed that the drone was a provocation organised by Ukraine. On a highly unusual, non-diplomatic tone, the Embassy ironically criticizes Romania for having spotted "another UFO," which it rushed to declare as a Russian drone.

"The ambassador stressed that all circumstances indicate that, in reality, there was a deliberate provocation by the Kiev regime, which, fearing inevitable military failure and responsibility for the crimes committed against both the Russian and Ukrainian people, is desperately trying, by any means, to involve other European states in a dangerous military adventure against the Russian Federation," the statement concluded.

The incident comes only days after Russian drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10 at least 19 times during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

In response, NATO has decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

On September 13, Romania lifted two F-16 jet fighters from its own fleet, followed by two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft operated by the Luftwaffe and stationed in Romania. The pilots were given clearance to shoot down the target, but at the moments when they had direct contact, they assessed the collateral risks and decided not to open fire, according to a press release of the Defence Ministry.

"Such actions by Russia are unacceptable and reckless," foreign minister Oana Țoiu tweeted on her X account.

"Romania condemns Russia's behavior and is taking the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security. We are in constant contact with our partners and allies in the EU and NATO regarding Russia's challenges, including the latter," she said.

"We must effectively increase the cost of Russia's flagrantly illegal and provocative actions by quickly adopting the 19th package of sanctions and the entire spectrum of measures within NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel," Țoiu also said, adding, "I will raise Russia's actions at the UN General Assembly."

Since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, "near the Romanian borders, 52 attacks have been recorded exclusively on the territory of Ukraine, in which Russian drones were involved. Of these, in 38 cases, drone fragments reached the territory of Romania, in the Danube Delta area, and in 10 cases, Russian drones entered Romanian airspace," the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement quoted by Agerpres.

According to the same source, "Following over 50% of Russia's attacks on Ukraine near the borders of Romania during which Russian drones were used, drone fragments fell on Romanian territory."

(Photo source: Trentinness/Dreamstime.com)