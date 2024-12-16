Macro

Romania’s CA deficit exceeds 8% of GDP in 12 months to October

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s current account (CA) deficit rose by 32% y/y to EUR 28.4 billion in 12 months to October, driven by a wider deficit of trade in goods, a smaller surplus of trade in services, and stronger outflows generated by the direct and indirect investments made by foreign investors.

A small improvement in secondary transfers couldn’t change the big picture.

Based on the latest available GDP data, the CA deficit in the 12 months to October already hit 8.2% – up from 7.0% at the end of 2023. However, based on an estimated full 2024 GDP, the ratio may drop to 7.9%. Still, the gap will predictably exceed 8% of GDP by the end of the year.

Regarding the structure of the CA, the trade in goods is the main element in both static and dynamic terms: it measured EUR 32.7 billion in 12 months to October 2024 and increased by over EUR 4.0 billion over the past 12 months, making up the largest part of the EUR 6.3 billion deterioration of the CA balance.

Nevertheless, the trade in services has also deteriorated to a surplus of only EUR 11.6 billion in 12 months to October, EUR 2.2 billion less compared to the previous 12-month period.

Finally, the primary income balance’s deficit, showing the net volume of dividends and interest derived by foreign investors in Romania, increased by EUR 1.3 billion (+16% y/y) to EUR 9.5 billion in the 12 months to October.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s CA deficit exceeds 8% of GDP in 12 months to October

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s current account (CA) deficit rose by 32% y/y to EUR 28.4 billion in 12 months to October, driven by a wider deficit of trade in goods, a smaller surplus of trade in services, and stronger outflows generated by the direct and indirect investments made by foreign investors.

A small improvement in secondary transfers couldn’t change the big picture.

Based on the latest available GDP data, the CA deficit in the 12 months to October already hit 8.2% – up from 7.0% at the end of 2023. However, based on an estimated full 2024 GDP, the ratio may drop to 7.9%. Still, the gap will predictably exceed 8% of GDP by the end of the year.

Regarding the structure of the CA, the trade in goods is the main element in both static and dynamic terms: it measured EUR 32.7 billion in 12 months to October 2024 and increased by over EUR 4.0 billion over the past 12 months, making up the largest part of the EUR 6.3 billion deterioration of the CA balance.

Nevertheless, the trade in services has also deteriorated to a surplus of only EUR 11.6 billion in 12 months to October, EUR 2.2 billion less compared to the previous 12-month period.

Finally, the primary income balance’s deficit, showing the net volume of dividends and interest derived by foreign investors in Romania, increased by EUR 1.3 billion (+16% y/y) to EUR 9.5 billion in the 12 months to October.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2024
Politics
Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025
16 December 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court
16 December 2024
Finance
Revolut Bank Romania branch welcomes first local customers
16 December 2024
M&A
Major ticket seller Piletilevi Group expands in Romania with Entertix.ro, Myticket.ro acquisition
16 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pitești, reaching over 1,200 km total
16 December 2024
Society
Romanian detained in Abkhazia and accused of being a spy for Ukraine
16 December 2024
Sports
Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame
16 December 2024
Transport
Works begin at new station of Bucharest subway Line 6 to airport