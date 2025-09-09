Romania to acquire corvette from Turkey to boost Black Sea naval capabilities, defense minister says

Romania will purchase a light corvette from Turkey’s surplus naval fleet for EUR 223 million, without VAT, defense minister Ionuţ Moşteanu said on Monday, September 8, describing the acquisition as critical for the country’s Black Sea defense.

The deal, approved unanimously by Romania’s parliamentary defense committees, will be carried out under a government-to-government agreement.

“It was a meeting of the joint defense committees, the Senate committee together with the Chamber of Deputies committee. I thank the deputies and senators from these committees who placed on the agenda the request of the Romanian Army to obtain approval for the purchase of a light corvette, which we are set to acquire from Turkey,” Ionuţ Moşteanu said, as quoted by News.ro.

The ship, already built in Turkey, comes equipped with modern NATO-interoperable systems, the minister explained. Additional costs are expected for missiles and other supplementary equipment.

Moşteanu, who attended the session alongside senior military officials including vice admiral Mihai Panait, noted the growing security challenges in the Black Sea region, where Romania has been conducting daily demining operations with Turkish and Bulgarian allies to secure commercial shipping routes.

“The Black Sea will remain a safe sea thanks to the Romanian Army and its allies. For that, we need this equipment,” he said.

Vice admiral Panait outlined Romania’s broader 20-year naval modernization plan, which includes building two patrol ships, four European-designed corvettes, three new frigates, and equipping the navy with submarines, mini-submarines, drones, and mine-hunting vessels.

In August, a former Royal Navy minehunter joined the Romanian Navy to contribute to NATO’s efforts to enhance security in the Black Sea. The Sandown-class mine countermeasure vessel HMS Pembroke was commissioned into the Romanian Naval Forces under the name Căpitan Constantin Dumitrescu (M217) during a ceremony held at Rosyth, Scotland.

