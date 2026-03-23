Real Estate

Romania’s construction output shrinks by 2.3% y/y in January

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s construction activity posted 2.3% y/y contraction and, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, 4.6% m/m decline compared to December 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS. In absolute terms, the construction activity in the first month of the year was particularly subdued for adverse weather reasons – it was roughly one third of the volume of activity reported (reporting versus delivery is another key issue here) in December.

The annual decline was roughly uniform across the three segments of the market: residential buildings, non-residential buildings, and civil engineering works.

By category of works, the current repairs fared comparatively better with 3.8% y/y advance, while the new construction works contracted by 3.3% y/y and the capital repairs by 5.2% y/y. 

Despite the slow start, Romania’s constructors look ahead to a moderately strong 2026 year driven by large infrastructure projects (civil engineering), and other public contracts, financed under the Resilience Facility, among others. 

In 2025, the sector of construction contributed 0.5 percentage points to the overall 0.7% GDP growth, thanks to the 7.0% expansion of the value added generated. For 2026, the state forecasting body CNP estimated the value added (as well as the gross output) would rise by just iver 4% to slow down at 2% in 2027 before stabilising at an annual growth rate of just over 3% per year afterwards. 

In contrast to the civil engineering segment, the residential buildings segment, which has gradually lost ground from the peak year 2022, is not likely to further advance after the 11.4% y/y advance in 2025 that partly offset a 22% y/y plunge in 2024. The non-residential building projects still hold potential due to their industrial and logistic sub-segment, however.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yury Sevryuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s construction output shrinks by 2.3% y/y in January

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s construction activity posted 2.3% y/y contraction and, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, 4.6% m/m decline compared to December 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS. In absolute terms, the construction activity in the first month of the year was particularly subdued for adverse weather reasons – it was roughly one third of the volume of activity reported (reporting versus delivery is another key issue here) in December.

The annual decline was roughly uniform across the three segments of the market: residential buildings, non-residential buildings, and civil engineering works.

By category of works, the current repairs fared comparatively better with 3.8% y/y advance, while the new construction works contracted by 3.3% y/y and the capital repairs by 5.2% y/y. 

Despite the slow start, Romania’s constructors look ahead to a moderately strong 2026 year driven by large infrastructure projects (civil engineering), and other public contracts, financed under the Resilience Facility, among others. 

In 2025, the sector of construction contributed 0.5 percentage points to the overall 0.7% GDP growth, thanks to the 7.0% expansion of the value added generated. For 2026, the state forecasting body CNP estimated the value added (as well as the gross output) would rise by just iver 4% to slow down at 2% in 2027 before stabilising at an annual growth rate of just over 3% per year afterwards. 

In contrast to the civil engineering segment, the residential buildings segment, which has gradually lost ground from the peak year 2022, is not likely to further advance after the 11.4% y/y advance in 2025 that partly offset a 22% y/y plunge in 2024. The non-residential building projects still hold potential due to their industrial and logistic sub-segment, however.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yury Sevryuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 March 2026
Transport
Romania’s Tarom among Europe’s most punctual airlines with over 82% on-time flights in 2025
23 March 2026
Living in Romania
Numbeo: Cost of living in Romania among lowest globally
23 March 2026
Defense
United States reportedly sends sixth Stratotanker refueling aircraft to Romania
23 March 2026
Energy
Romanian government to declare fuel market crisis, introduce price control measures
23 March 2026
Environment
Bucharest’s Băneasa Forest takes first official step toward becoming protected natural park
23 March 2026
Defense
Update: Romania joins initiative to open Hormuz Strait
23 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s first lady to attend global summit hosted by Melania Trump in Washington
23 March 2026
Defense
All Romanian troops return from Iraq following NATO mission adjustment