One United Properties buys 9,000 sqm plot for new residential project in Bucharest’s Floreasca area

Leading developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) is preparing a new residential development in Bucharest’s Floreasca district after acquiring a 9,045 sqm plot of land on Barbu Văcărescu Street. The project, called One Floreasca Sunset, is planned for a site located between Lake Floreasca and Lake Tei.

The development will consist of two residential buildings with a height regime of 3 underground levels, ground floor, 13 floors, and a 14th duplex level. In total, the complex will include 221 apartments, ranging from studios to two-, three-, and four-room units, as well as penthouses with large terraces and views over the surrounding lakes.

According to the developer, the total built area will reach approximately 29,138 sqm, while green spaces will cover more than 2,700 sqm, or around 30% of the site.

The lower levels will integrate mixed-use functions, including approximately 1,172 sqm of commercial space, 981 sqm of office space, and 156 sqm of administrative areas. A sports area dedicated to residents is also included in the plans.

Moreover, the project will offer 361 parking spaces in a mixed system, including outdoor spots, with charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The buildings are designed to meet energy efficiency standards, including nZEB requirements, and will use modern climate control systems, the company said.

The project has already received a building permit. Construction and sales are expected to begin in 2026, with completion estimated for 2028.

The gross development value (GDV) amounts to EUR 135 million.

One Floreasca Sunset will consolidate One United Properties’ presence in the Floreasca area and continue the series of developments built under the One Floreasca brand. This includes One Floreasca Lake, with phase 1 completed in 2013 and phase 2 in 2015, One Floreasca City, the mixed-use ensemble built on the former Automatica platform and completed in 2021, and One Floreasca Towers, with completion estimated in 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)