The Romanian government has launched the process to preselect a consortium leader for implementing the Black Sea AI Gigafactory project, a strategic investment in artificial intelligence computing infrastructure. According to the Ministries of Energy and Finance, the project is of national and regional relevance.

The Gigafactory is “aimed at supporting the development of advanced digital and industrial capabilities, strengthening Romania’s role in the emerging European artificial intelligence ecosystem, and positioning the Black Sea region as an important location for next-generation AI infrastructure,” according to an announcement published on Wednesday, April 15, on the Ministry of Energy’s website.

Through the preselection procedure, Romanian authorities aim to identify interested and qualified entities with the experience, financial strength, and strategic capacity necessary to lead the project preparation phase.

At the moment, “the Coordinating Authority does not request a final technical design, a final consortium composition, a final investment structure, or firm financing commitments,” the announcement stated.

Interested parties are invited to submit an indicative development concept covering, at a minimum, an initial implementation phase of approximately 20,000 GPUs or equivalent AI accelerators, along with an indicative approach regarding demand, utilization rate, scalability, and project delivery.

At this stage, submissions are considered non-binding and will be used exclusively for evaluation purposes.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is June 14, 2026, at 17:00 (Romania time), and requests for clarifications may be submitted until June 1, 2026, with responses to clarification requests scheduled until June 5, 2026.

At the beginning of this year, energy minister Bogdan Ivan disclosed that he discussed the project with Eric Trump, head of the Trump Organization and son of the US president Donald Trump, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Ivan claimed that the Organisation could develop the region's largest AI factory in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

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