Contract for units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant to be signed by October

A consortium comprising two American companies, one Italian, and one Canadian is set to submit a bid for the crucial contract regarding Units 3 and 4 at Romania's Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.

Energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced that state-controlled nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica will conclude negotiations with the consortium in September, with the contract expected to be signed by October.

Minister Burduja expressed enthusiasm about the consortium's progress, highlighting the historical opportunity for Romania to develop its nuclear program with Western technology.

"We expect the contract to be signed by October, ensuring the delivery of Unit 3 by 2031 and Unit 4 by 2032," Burduja stated, quoted by Digi24.

The project recently received a positive opinion from the European Commission regarding technical and nuclear safety aspects.

The project, managed by Energonuclear and fully owned by Nuclearelectrica, is a key component of Romania's Energy Strategy and the National Energy and Climate Plan, aiming to enhance energy independence and meet decarbonization targets.

The project's first phase includes preparatory activities such as capitalizing and operationalizing Energonuclear, contracting technical, legal, and financial assistance services, and awarding the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract.

Subsequent phases will focus on preliminary works, engineering studies, and the final investment decision, culminating in construction and commissioning.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)