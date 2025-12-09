Romania's automobile production down 2.5% y/y in January-November

In the first 11 months of 2025, Romania produced 2.5% fewer automobiles compared to the same period last year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The country's automobile production totaled 505,859 units during the period. Out of this, 275,527 units were produced by Dacia and 230,332 by Ford Otosan.

In November 2025, a number of 51,904 cars were produced in Romania, a level similar to that of November 2024, respectively 51,906 units, noted Acarom.

Of the total production in November 2025, the Dacia plant in Mioveni produced 29,762 units, and the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova produced 22,142 units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)