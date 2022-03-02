Health Ministry says people can donate blood for Ukraine at centres across Romania

People can go to centres in Romania to donate blood for the wounded Ukrainian soldiers and citizens. According to the Ministry of Health, Blood Transfusion Centers across the country are now open until 17:30 on weekdays.

"We expect you to donate blood for the soldiers and citizens wounded in the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine. With a simple gesture, you can help save a life!" - the Health Ministry said.

The complete list of blood donation centres in Romania and their contact details is available here.

According to the National Institute of Transfusion Hematology, those who want to donate blood should be rested and well hydrated, avoid smoking an hour before donation, not consume alcohol, fats, or concentrated sweets, and not take medicines (aspirin, anticoagulants, antidiabetics, etc.). They also need to show an ID card at the centre. Further details are available here (in Romanian).

President: Romania ready to serve as distribution hub for humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Ukraine's president thanks Romania for support

Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania

Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate

Romania welcomes Ukrainian refugees: Short guide to entry rules, asylum regulations & what to expect at the border

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Korn Vitthayanukarun/Dreamstime.com)