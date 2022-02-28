Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:35
Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate

28 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

As more Ukrainian citizens flee their country to escape the war, solidarity is also growing. Local businesses, NGOs, and individuals have mobilized to help those seeking refuge in Romania. We’ve put together a list of websites or social media groups gathering all sorts of initiatives aimed at helping citizens of Ukraine, as well as places where you can donate to help refugees and those who remained home to defend their country.

Refugees.ro - this platform developed by young cybersecurity researcher Alexandru Panait gathers various initiatives aimed at helping Ukrainian citizens arriving in Romania. Many resources from various areas are mapped on this website, from shelter to food, transport, medicines, child care, pet care, translation, or other services. The platform is available in English, Ukrainian, Romanian, Polish, Russian, and Slovak, offering valuable information for both beneficiaries and people who can provide help. The website is available here

The Romanian Government also launched a platform aimed at streamlining the help offered by individuals, NGOs, and companies. Those who can help can fill out the form here (you have to share personal information such as your name or phone number, plus the type of help you can offer - accommodation, essential goods, food, or transport - and the location). The same platform, named Ukraine - Together we help more, also offers valuable information for the refugees, such as the documents required to enter Romania, steps to obtain asylum here, or medical services. 

Code for Romania also launched a platform that offers relevant information for Ukrainian citizens seeking protection in Romania. The website is named Dopomoha.ro.  

Other online sources centralizing initiatives aimed at helping refugees from Ukraine are available at Razboi.info - here (where you can find links to useful maps, lists, support groups, help initiatives, or fundraising campaigns), and in these documents - here and here.

If you’re a foreigner, the website How to Help Ukraine Now lists various ways you can help - from donations to humanitarian help or housing, or even where to join a peaceful protest. Check it here.

Another list of organizations where you can donate funds, medical supplies or sign up as a volunteer is available at Ukrainewar.carrd.co - here.  

People have also gathered on social media to help. On Facebook, for example, over 200,000 Romanians have gathered on the Uniti pentru Ucraina (United for Ukraine) public group to offer accommodation, food, funds, transport, medical assistance, or other help to Ukrainian refugees. You can check the group here. Those who can help can also fill in this form put together by Vlad Gheorghe. 

Other Facebook groups centralizing resources at the moment are Solidari cu Ucraina (In Solidarity with Ukraine) - here, and Voluntari in Europa (Volunteers in Europe) - here.

Those who want to make donations can also do it at the Ukrainian Red Cross - hereUNICEF - here, Save the Children - here, or Care International - here

The Romanian United Fund, with the support of the Embassy of Romania to the United States, also launched a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees coming to Romania. Those who want to donate to the Ukrainian Peace Fund can do it here

Irina Marica, irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: volunteers waiting for refugees from Ukraine at Romanian border; photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 12:12
25 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:35
Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate

28 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

As more Ukrainian citizens flee their country to escape the war, solidarity is also growing. Local businesses, NGOs, and individuals have mobilized to help those seeking refuge in Romania. We’ve put together a list of websites or social media groups gathering all sorts of initiatives aimed at helping citizens of Ukraine, as well as places where you can donate to help refugees and those who remained home to defend their country.

Refugees.ro - this platform developed by young cybersecurity researcher Alexandru Panait gathers various initiatives aimed at helping Ukrainian citizens arriving in Romania. Many resources from various areas are mapped on this website, from shelter to food, transport, medicines, child care, pet care, translation, or other services. The platform is available in English, Ukrainian, Romanian, Polish, Russian, and Slovak, offering valuable information for both beneficiaries and people who can provide help. The website is available here

The Romanian Government also launched a platform aimed at streamlining the help offered by individuals, NGOs, and companies. Those who can help can fill out the form here (you have to share personal information such as your name or phone number, plus the type of help you can offer - accommodation, essential goods, food, or transport - and the location). The same platform, named Ukraine - Together we help more, also offers valuable information for the refugees, such as the documents required to enter Romania, steps to obtain asylum here, or medical services. 

Code for Romania also launched a platform that offers relevant information for Ukrainian citizens seeking protection in Romania. The website is named Dopomoha.ro.  

Other online sources centralizing initiatives aimed at helping refugees from Ukraine are available at Razboi.info - here (where you can find links to useful maps, lists, support groups, help initiatives, or fundraising campaigns), and in these documents - here and here.

If you’re a foreigner, the website How to Help Ukraine Now lists various ways you can help - from donations to humanitarian help or housing, or even where to join a peaceful protest. Check it here.

Another list of organizations where you can donate funds, medical supplies or sign up as a volunteer is available at Ukrainewar.carrd.co - here.  

People have also gathered on social media to help. On Facebook, for example, over 200,000 Romanians have gathered on the Uniti pentru Ucraina (United for Ukraine) public group to offer accommodation, food, funds, transport, medical assistance, or other help to Ukrainian refugees. You can check the group here. Those who can help can also fill in this form put together by Vlad Gheorghe. 

Other Facebook groups centralizing resources at the moment are Solidari cu Ucraina (In Solidarity with Ukraine) - here, and Voluntari in Europa (Volunteers in Europe) - here.

Those who want to make donations can also do it at the Ukrainian Red Cross - hereUNICEF - here, Save the Children - here, or Care International - here

The Romanian United Fund, with the support of the Embassy of Romania to the United States, also launched a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees coming to Romania. Those who want to donate to the Ukrainian Peace Fund can do it here

Irina Marica, irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: volunteers waiting for refugees from Ukraine at Romanian border; photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 12:12
25 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?