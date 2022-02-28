Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate

As more Ukrainian citizens flee their country to escape the war, solidarity is also growing. Local businesses, NGOs, and individuals have mobilized to help those seeking refuge in Romania. We’ve put together a list of websites or social media groups gathering all sorts of initiatives aimed at helping citizens of Ukraine, as well as places where you can donate to help refugees and those who remained home to defend their country.

Refugees.ro - this platform developed by young cybersecurity researcher Alexandru Panait gathers various initiatives aimed at helping Ukrainian citizens arriving in Romania. Many resources from various areas are mapped on this website, from shelter to food, transport, medicines, child care, pet care, translation, or other services. The platform is available in English, Ukrainian, Romanian, Polish, Russian, and Slovak, offering valuable information for both beneficiaries and people who can provide help. The website is available here.

The Romanian Government also launched a platform aimed at streamlining the help offered by individuals, NGOs, and companies. Those who can help can fill out the form here (you have to share personal information such as your name or phone number, plus the type of help you can offer - accommodation, essential goods, food, or transport - and the location). The same platform, named Ukraine - Together we help more, also offers valuable information for the refugees, such as the documents required to enter Romania, steps to obtain asylum here, or medical services.

Code for Romania also launched a platform that offers relevant information for Ukrainian citizens seeking protection in Romania. The website is named Dopomoha.ro.

Other online sources centralizing initiatives aimed at helping refugees from Ukraine are available at Razboi.info - here (where you can find links to useful maps, lists, support groups, help initiatives, or fundraising campaigns), and in these documents - here and here.

If you’re a foreigner, the website How to Help Ukraine Now lists various ways you can help - from donations to humanitarian help or housing, or even where to join a peaceful protest. Check it here.

Another list of organizations where you can donate funds, medical supplies or sign up as a volunteer is available at Ukrainewar.carrd.co - here.

People have also gathered on social media to help. On Facebook, for example, over 200,000 Romanians have gathered on the Uniti pentru Ucraina (United for Ukraine) public group to offer accommodation, food, funds, transport, medical assistance, or other help to Ukrainian refugees. You can check the group here. Those who can help can also fill in this form put together by Vlad Gheorghe.

Other Facebook groups centralizing resources at the moment are Solidari cu Ucraina (In Solidarity with Ukraine) - here, and Voluntari in Europa (Volunteers in Europe) - here.

Those who want to make donations can also do it at the Ukrainian Red Cross - here, UNICEF - here, Save the Children - here, or Care International - here.

The Romanian United Fund, with the support of the Embassy of Romania to the United States, also launched a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees coming to Romania. Those who want to donate to the Ukrainian Peace Fund can do it here.

Irina Marica, irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: volunteers waiting for refugees from Ukraine at Romanian border; photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)