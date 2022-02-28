Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:09
Politics

Romania approves EUR 3 million aid for Ukraine, blocks Russian state media outlets

28 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government approved another aid for Ukraine amounting to EUR 3 million, according to an announcement on Sunday, February 27. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Romania for its support in a Twitter message.

It consists of fuels, bulletproof vests, combat helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water, and medicines, Government spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru said.

It comes after a first tranche of medicines and sanitary equipment was donated to Ukraine. The first transport of humanitarian aid collected together with the civil society and businesses left for Ukraine on the evening of February 27, the Government announced.

At the same time, Romania said it was ready to receive Ukrainian casualties in its network of hospitals.

On February 28, the Government announced Romania was also blocking the broadcast of Russia Today, as well as the websites of RT and Sputnik, in addition to several others it said were spreading fake news in the context of the Ukraine crisis. It follows EC president Ursula von der Leyen's announcement on Sunday that the EU would impose a ban on Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, as part of a package of sanctions against Russia. 

Over the weekend, Romania closed its airspace to Russian airlines and said it was pulling out of the International Investment Bank

Between February 24 and the morning of February 28 (6:00), 70,803 Ukrainian citizens entered the country, according to data presented by the Government spokesperson, and 37,490 left Romania. Of the more than 33,000 Ukrainian citizens currently in the country, 373 requested asylum. 

Two camps were set up at border crossing points with Ukraine, one in Sighet, the other in Siret, from where refugees can depart to various accommodation venues, as directed by the immigration inspectorate. At the Siret border crossing point, which has seen the highest number of people arriving from Ukraine, ambulances of the emergency rescue service SMURD were dispatched to bring in faster the vulnerable categories from those queueing to enter the country.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is meeting today in a joint session of its two chambers to adopt a statement “in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.”

More news on Romania and the situation in Ukraine:

President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!

Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania

Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says

Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine

Romania raises alert level for Ukraine at highest possible level

Survey: Most Romanians think NATO will defend country in the event of a conflict in Ukraine

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 12:12
25 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:09
Politics

Romania approves EUR 3 million aid for Ukraine, blocks Russian state media outlets

28 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government approved another aid for Ukraine amounting to EUR 3 million, according to an announcement on Sunday, February 27. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Romania for its support in a Twitter message.

It consists of fuels, bulletproof vests, combat helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water, and medicines, Government spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru said.

It comes after a first tranche of medicines and sanitary equipment was donated to Ukraine. The first transport of humanitarian aid collected together with the civil society and businesses left for Ukraine on the evening of February 27, the Government announced.

At the same time, Romania said it was ready to receive Ukrainian casualties in its network of hospitals.

On February 28, the Government announced Romania was also blocking the broadcast of Russia Today, as well as the websites of RT and Sputnik, in addition to several others it said were spreading fake news in the context of the Ukraine crisis. It follows EC president Ursula von der Leyen's announcement on Sunday that the EU would impose a ban on Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, as part of a package of sanctions against Russia. 

Over the weekend, Romania closed its airspace to Russian airlines and said it was pulling out of the International Investment Bank

Between February 24 and the morning of February 28 (6:00), 70,803 Ukrainian citizens entered the country, according to data presented by the Government spokesperson, and 37,490 left Romania. Of the more than 33,000 Ukrainian citizens currently in the country, 373 requested asylum. 

Two camps were set up at border crossing points with Ukraine, one in Sighet, the other in Siret, from where refugees can depart to various accommodation venues, as directed by the immigration inspectorate. At the Siret border crossing point, which has seen the highest number of people arriving from Ukraine, ambulances of the emergency rescue service SMURD were dispatched to bring in faster the vulnerable categories from those queueing to enter the country.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is meeting today in a joint session of its two chambers to adopt a statement “in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.”

More news on Romania and the situation in Ukraine:

President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!

Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania

Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says

Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine

Romania raises alert level for Ukraine at highest possible level

Survey: Most Romanians think NATO will defend country in the event of a conflict in Ukraine

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 12:12
25 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?