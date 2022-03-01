President: Romania ready to serve as distribution hub for humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Romania is available to serve as a distribution hub for humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, making use of its long border with its northern neighbor, president Klaus Iohannis told a February 28 meeting of world leaders on the topic of the Ukraine situation, the Presidential Administration said.

US president Joe Biden hosted the talks, attended by French president Emmanuel Macron, Polish president Andrzej Duda, British PM Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian PM Mario Draghi, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, and Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida.

I expressed 🇷🇴 Romania's readiness to act as a distribution hub for the humanitarian assistance for #Ukraine, capitalizing on its position as neighbouring state with the longest border with #Ukraine. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) February 28, 2022

The Romanian president also reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its right to make its own foreign policy and security decisions.

At the same time, president Iohannis highlighted the importance of accelerating the process to establish a NATO battlegroup in Romania as “a measure to consolidate NATO’s deterrence and defense posture in the region.” The president also renewed the appeal to the allies to send additional troops and capabilities to the country, according to the Presidential Administration statement.

President Iohannis also presented Romania’s aid to Ukraine and the country’s efforts to facilitate the entrance of Ukrainian citizens to the country and the safe transiting of the border of a high number of citizens of other states and diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

He also stressed the need for support for Moldova’s efforts to manage the influx of Ukrainian refugees and in the event of a new energy crisis.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

