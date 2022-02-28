Ukraine's president thanks Romania for support

In a Twitter message, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Romania for the aid it sent Ukraine.

The Romanian Government announced on February 27 a EUR 3 million aid for Ukraine, consisting of fuel, bulletproof vests, combat helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water, and medicines.

"I am grateful to Romania for its significant contribution to the defense capabilities of our country. I am grateful to Klaus Iohannis for supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We feel the political and defense support of our partners," the message reads.

I am grateful to Romania for its significant contribution to the defense capabilities of our country. I am grateful to @KlausIohannis for supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We feel the political and defense support of our partners.🇷🇴🤝🇺🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2022

On Monday, Ukraine's president asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to receive membership urgently.

(Photo: Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com