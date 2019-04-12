Romania Insider
Danish Rockwool opens EUR 50 mln mineral wool factory north of Bucharest
04 December 2019
Danish Rockwool group has started production of mineral wool at its new factory in the Ploiesti West Park industrial park - north of Bucharest, after an investment of EUR 50 million.

The new plant has a capacity of approximately 45,000 tons per year and is located on a 30-hectare plot. Production will mainly go to on the local market, but part of it will also go to export, especially in countries close to Romania.

“The Rockwool factory is ready, at the end of a one-year construction process, and we have already started commercial production. We anticipate a growing demand in the future,” says Florin Popescu, business unit director Rockwool Balkans.

The factory currently has 150 employees and the headcount should increase to 170 by the end of this year. The factory should also help create another 300 jobs in sectors such as services and logistics.

The raw material is locally sourced, the basaltic mineral wool being obtained by processing basalt, a natural volcanic rock that is abundant in Romania.

The Danish group decided to build a factory in Romania because the local market has great potential in terms of insulation.

(Photo source: the company)

40