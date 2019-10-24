Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 08:12
Business
Distressed assets manager ROCA takes 18% stake in RO chemical plant
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The investment and management platform ROCA, launched by the CITR Group, took over an 18% stake in chemical producer Sinteza Oradea, one of the largest companies in Bihor county, which specializes in manufacturing organic chemicals.

The stake is worth RON 3 million (EUR 638,000, at today’s share price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

At the same time, BT Asset Management sold a 33.8% stake in the company.

"Sinteza is a challenge and an opportunity for ROCA, considering both the responsibility we feel towards the company's history and prestige, as well as its development potential. We are confident that in the near future, with our involvement, the activity of the company will be extended and that the chemical industry in Oradea and Romania will reach a new stage of development. Sinteza has the potential to support such growth,” said Alex Savin, ROCA Investment Board Member.

Sinteza is the sixth transaction carried out by the ROCA platform.

"We will actively collaborate with the other shareholders and with the management of the company and we will identify the best ways to transform Sinteza into a new Romanian success story," Savin added.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 08:12
Business
Distressed assets manager ROCA takes 18% stake in RO chemical plant
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The investment and management platform ROCA, launched by the CITR Group, took over an 18% stake in chemical producer Sinteza Oradea, one of the largest companies in Bihor county, which specializes in manufacturing organic chemicals.

The stake is worth RON 3 million (EUR 638,000, at today’s share price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

At the same time, BT Asset Management sold a 33.8% stake in the company.

"Sinteza is a challenge and an opportunity for ROCA, considering both the responsibility we feel towards the company's history and prestige, as well as its development potential. We are confident that in the near future, with our involvement, the activity of the company will be extended and that the chemical industry in Oradea and Romania will reach a new stage of development. Sinteza has the potential to support such growth,” said Alex Savin, ROCA Investment Board Member.

Sinteza is the sixth transaction carried out by the ROCA platform.

"We will actively collaborate with the other shareholders and with the management of the company and we will identify the best ways to transform Sinteza into a new Romanian success story," Savin added.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 October 2019
Social
Unseen footage of uncoordinated intervention in Colectiv club fire leaked to media after four years
23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40