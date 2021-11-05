Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 09:13
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Sale of 5% stake in Romanian investment fund ROCA turns uncertain

11 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The purchase of a 5% stake in Romanian investment fund ROCA by local prefabricated elements producer Prebet, for EUR 2.1 mln, turned uncertain after a member of Prebet's board disclosed that a majority of board's members had voted against the deal.

Nicolae Ratiu, the company's former chairman, accuses the current head of the board, Mathe Francisc, of forcing a deal under which Prebet would pay 2.5 times the book value for the 5% stake in the investment fund, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The price of the transaction recognizes the valuation of the companies in which ROCA holds shares at EUR 42 mln," said Rudolf Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments, when the deal was first announced. This is "an unprecedented premium for investment funds, especially for one with a portfolio formed almost entirely by unlisted companies," argues Nicolae Ratiu.

At the end of 2020, ROCA's assets were RON 87 mln (EUR 18.3 mln), up from RON 57 mln at the end of 2019. ROCA's shareholders include CIT Resources, Andrei Cionca, and PIF Industrial - the investment vehicle of Dedeman owners Dragos and Adrian Paval.

Ratiu, who was president of Prebet until February 2021, says that together with two of the five members of the company's board (which makes a majority), he voted against this transaction.

"Prebet should not claim to be an investment fund, but should invest its funds in the infrastructure supply sector in which it already operates," he stated.  

According to Ratiu, the acquisition has not been completed, as it is challenged for several reasons - including by a presidential ordinance on the cancellation of voting rights.

The recent developments have increased the volatility of the Prebet shares, which are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticket PREB. In the last 12 months, Prebet has more than doubled its market capitalization to RON 73 mln (EUR 14.8 mln).

Last year, the company's net profit increased by 51%, to RON 8.5 mln (EUR 1.75 mln) as its sales stagnated at RON 41 mln (EUR 8.5 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 09:13
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Sale of 5% stake in Romanian investment fund ROCA turns uncertain

11 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The purchase of a 5% stake in Romanian investment fund ROCA by local prefabricated elements producer Prebet, for EUR 2.1 mln, turned uncertain after a member of Prebet's board disclosed that a majority of board's members had voted against the deal.

Nicolae Ratiu, the company's former chairman, accuses the current head of the board, Mathe Francisc, of forcing a deal under which Prebet would pay 2.5 times the book value for the 5% stake in the investment fund, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"The price of the transaction recognizes the valuation of the companies in which ROCA holds shares at EUR 42 mln," said Rudolf Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments, when the deal was first announced. This is "an unprecedented premium for investment funds, especially for one with a portfolio formed almost entirely by unlisted companies," argues Nicolae Ratiu.

At the end of 2020, ROCA's assets were RON 87 mln (EUR 18.3 mln), up from RON 57 mln at the end of 2019. ROCA's shareholders include CIT Resources, Andrei Cionca, and PIF Industrial - the investment vehicle of Dedeman owners Dragos and Adrian Paval.

Ratiu, who was president of Prebet until February 2021, says that together with two of the five members of the company's board (which makes a majority), he voted against this transaction.

"Prebet should not claim to be an investment fund, but should invest its funds in the infrastructure supply sector in which it already operates," he stated.  

According to Ratiu, the acquisition has not been completed, as it is challenged for several reasons - including by a presidential ordinance on the cancellation of voting rights.

The recent developments have increased the volatility of the Prebet shares, which are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticket PREB. In the last 12 months, Prebet has more than doubled its market capitalization to RON 73 mln (EUR 14.8 mln).

Last year, the company's net profit increased by 51%, to RON 8.5 mln (EUR 1.75 mln) as its sales stagnated at RON 41 mln (EUR 8.5 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more