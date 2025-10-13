“Robot Cellist” to perform in Bucharest during expo-conference GoTech World 2025

“The Robot Cellist,” the visionary project of international artist Fredrik Gran, will perform during GoTech World 2025, the largest IT and digital solutions expo-conference for the business environment in Central and Eastern Europe.

Created by Swedish composer Fredrik Gran, “The Robot Cellist” reinterprets the cello through technology, blending tradition with innovation. It has already appeared in several European and Asian countries, along with the US, either as a soloist or as part of an ensemble.

The robot’s maker is an internationally recognized composer and multimedia artist known for his research into the musical potential of mechanical processes. His music spans a wide spectrum, from orchestral and chamber works to installations, visual art, and electroacoustic music.

In addition to the performance, over the course of the two days, dozens of globally renowned names will take the stage across 11 different areas of the event, exploring the latest trends in technology and business.

GoTech World 2025 will feature over 135 local and international speakers delivering more than 120 content sessions. The agenda covers key current topics, from the impact of artificial intelligence and robotics on society and business to cybersecurity, sustainability, and new software architectures.

The main stage will feature another spectacular presence, namely Danit Peleg, the pioneer of 3D-printed fashion, who has turned the printer into a fashion design studio. Her presentation will showcase how digital innovation is rewriting the rules of design and production, offering a sustainable perspective on the future of fashion. Audiences will also be able to admire these spectacular creations live on stage, as Danit Peleg will wear her 3D-printed outfits during her talk.

The main stage will also host debates on topics such as Europe’s digital resilience (Kai Zenner, Head of Office and Digital Policy Adviser, European Parliament) and the impact of new technologies on the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence (Hartmut König, CTO Central Europe, Adobe).

Other stages will delve into Marketing & E-commerce, Cybersecurity, AI, Sustainability, DevOps, Software Architecture, Build.AI, or Women Leading Tech.

(Photo source: press release)