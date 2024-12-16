Roborock invested over EUR 280 mln R&D during a decade of innovation

News from Companies

Roborock, a global leader in intelligent cleaning solutions, has invested more than EUR 280 mln in research and development over the course of its 10 years of operation. Since its founding in 2014, the company has transformed the smart cleaning industry, securing the position of the world’s No. 1 robotic vacuum cleaner brand in 2024. Roborock ranks top 1 in Nordic, Germany, and South Korea in the robotic vacuum cleaner market share. With a presence in over 170 countries, Roborock is trusted by more than 15 million households globally.

"As we celebrate a decade of innovation, our success is a direct result of Roborock's commitment to research, development, and understanding the evolving needs of our customers. We have consistently pushed the boundaries of what smart cleaning technology can achieve. Our focus is not just on delivering products, but on creating high-impact, reliable solutions that enhance everyday life and drive value for our global customers. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize innovation, operational excellence, and market expansion to sustain our leadership in the smart home industry", stated Quan Gang, President of Roborock.

From its inception, Roborock has prioritized technological advancement as the key driver of its operation. The company’s breakthrough came in 2017 with the development of its first commercially successful robotic vacuum, equipped with advanced LDS (laser distance sensor) technology and SLAM (Simultaneous localization and mapping) algorithms. This product set new industry benchmarks for precision cleaning and efficiency, helping Roborock carve out a significant share of the market.

To maintain its competitive edge, Roborock has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation. Key technological advancements such as Map Visualization, VibraRise Technology, and the RockDock Ultra have consolidated its reputation as a leader in smart cleaning solutions. Integrating this technology the company aims to enhance the user experience, offering greater efficiency, automation, and cost-effectiveness, which are increasingly important for consumers and businesses alike.

To ensure quality and innovation, Roborock invested $63 million (460 million yuan) in its own factory, which began operations in April 2023. The factory produces 700,000 robot vacuums monthly and is equipped with advanced automation and smart management systems.

The facility also features extensive testing capabilities, with seven test zones and 234 stations that simulate various real-world conditions. This ensures that each product undergoes rigorous testing for durability and performance before reaching consumers, reinforcing Roborock’s commitment to excellence.

Beyond robotic vacuum cleaners, Roborock has expanded its product portfolio to include handheld wireless vacuums, floor washers, and washer-dryers. This diversification is part of the company’s broader strategy to become a comprehensive provider of smart cleaning solutions. Each product category leverages Roborock’s core strengths in motor technology, LiDAR, and AI, ensuring a consistent level of innovation across its offerings.

With a focus on cutting-edge technology and quality manufacturing, Roborock targets further innovation and market expansion to lead the next decade of development in the smart home industry.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://ro.roborock.com.

*This is a Press release.