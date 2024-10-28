Romanian Transport Ministry unveils road project linking Bucharest highway to Henri Coandă Airport

The Ministry of Transport published the project for the road linking the A0 Bucharest north highway and the future Terminal II of Henri Coandă Airport – Otopeni.

According to the draft government decision, the two-lane-per-direction road will be 2.5 km long, with an interchange of 7.5 km, and an estimated cost of nearly RON 500 million (EUR 100 million). The execution period is two and a half years, according to Economedia.

The project was approved by the Inter-ministerial Council at the Ministry of Development in August 2024.

"The route of the road has a length of 2.55 km, starting at the intersection with DJ 200B and ending at the ramp of the overpass over the Bucharest Ring Highway around km 29+100 of Lot 2, Northern Ring Sector. From km 29+100, the link road route diverges from the Bucharest Ring Highway through an interchange designed for a minimum project speed of 40 km/h and will allow for the future extension of the road to the A3 Bucharest – Brașov highway," the Ministry of Transport noted.

"The road is designed for 80 km/h, in accordance with the standards of the Road Design Code. Once completed, it will directly facilitate connections between major traffic-generating objectives, both for goods and people. Currently, the primary route to the airport is National Road DN 1, which experiences exceptionally high traffic in the reference area. The project is expected to be funded by external non-reimbursable funds – Transport Program (P.T.) 2021-2027, as well as from the state budget," it added.

Once approved in the upcoming government meeting, the project linking Bucharest A0 highway with the airport will move on to the tender for the execution of works.

(Photo source: Irinel Ionel Scriosteanu on Facebook)