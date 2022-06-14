Social

Romanians, more supportive of euro adoption than neighbors

14 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 77% of Romanians are favorable to the adoption of the euro, the highest level of support among countries that are not part of the Eurozone, shows a recently published Eurobarometer survey.

The survey was conducted in the second half of April in Romania and six other EU member states that are not part of the Eurozone.

Overall, 60% of respondents were in favor of their country switching to the single currency. Hungary (69%) came in second to Romania in its support for euro adoption.

The lowest levels of support were in Bulgaria and Czechia (44% in both) and Sweden (45%).

More than half of respondents (55%) believe that the switch to the euro would have positive consequences for their country. The percentage is higher in Romania, where 65% of respondents share this belief. However, two-thirds of Romanians believe that the country is not yet ready to adopt the euro.

(Photo: Elizaveta Elesina/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Social

Romanians, more supportive of euro adoption than neighbors

14 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 77% of Romanians are favorable to the adoption of the euro, the highest level of support among countries that are not part of the Eurozone, shows a recently published Eurobarometer survey.

The survey was conducted in the second half of April in Romania and six other EU member states that are not part of the Eurozone.

Overall, 60% of respondents were in favor of their country switching to the single currency. Hungary (69%) came in second to Romania in its support for euro adoption.

The lowest levels of support were in Bulgaria and Czechia (44% in both) and Sweden (45%).

More than half of respondents (55%) believe that the switch to the euro would have positive consequences for their country. The percentage is higher in Romania, where 65% of respondents share this belief. However, two-thirds of Romanians believe that the country is not yet ready to adopt the euro.

(Photo: Elizaveta Elesina/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 June 2022
Eco
Lion pride rescued from Odessa finds temporary shelter in Romania
13 June 2022
RI +
Romanian marketeer-turned-war correspondent keeps thousands informed on Ukraine war
10 June 2022
Social
War damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure estimated at over USD 100 billion
10 June 2022
Culture
Legendary Romanian actor Victor Rebengiuc announces retirement. Watch him online in his most memorable role
09 June 2022
Eco
Public school in Buzău become first-ever "green school" in Romania
09 June 2022
Social
Baccalaureate attendance in Romania drops to new low. A quarter of the class of 2022 won't take the final exam
09 June 2022
Social
Romania’s minister of family announces intention to close orphanages, a 16-year unfulfilled promise
08 June 2022
Business
Estonian ride-sharing app Bolt outshines Uber in Romania