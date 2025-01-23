Number of employees in Romania's public sector keeps rising

The number of employees in Romania's public sector rose to 1.306 million in November 2024, reflecting an increase of 5,900 compared to October, according to data from the Ministry of Finance quoted by Economedia. This marks a continuing trend of growth in the public workforce, with over 64% of positions concentrated in the central public administration.

The central public administration employed 838,316 people, an increase of 4,862 month-on-month, with 618,052 of these positions funded entirely by the state budget.

Romania's local public administration employed 467,881 people in November 2024, an increase of 1,038 compared to October. Of these, 286,715 positions were funded entirely from local budgets (+704), while 181,166 positions were financed fully or partially from the institutions' own revenues (+334).

Institutions funded by the social security budget saw a slight decline, with positions dropping by 23 to 9,215.

Similarly, state-subsidized institutions funded through the unemployment insurance budget employed 44,575 people, down by 50 positions. In contrast, institutions financed entirely from their own revenues recorded a significant increase of 2,907 positions, reaching 166,474.

Key ministries with the largest number of employees include:

Ministry of Education: 306,924 employees (+1,040);

Ministry of Internal Affairs: 123,893 (+867);

Ministry of National Defence: 79,097 (-245);

Ministry of Finance: 24,523 (+42);

Ministry of Health: 18,154 (+260).

(Photo: Boarding1now | Dreamstime.com)

