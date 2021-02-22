Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 13:07
Social

Covid-19: RO health authorities take into account potential third wave

22 February 2021
The health authorities take into account a third wave of the pandemic driven by the UK strain of the Covid-19 virus, doctor Andreea Moldovan, a state secretary with the Health Ministry, told television station Digi 24

“Because we need to think that it is likely to have a third wave here as well, we are currently discussing it, and I think we will outline a big step next week. It will concern the reorganization of the Covid and non-Covid hospital system,” she explained.

“We need to adapt to what we have now – a drop in the number of cases – but also allow for the possibility that, if the number of cases increases, we can quickly reverse to offering access to Covid-19 patients, and especially quality care. We are working on it, and we hope to have a plan for this next week,” Moldovan said.

She also warned of the useless risk undertaken by people who organize or take part in private events with a high number of participants and no compliance with the coronavirus prevention rules.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
