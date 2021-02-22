Covid-19: RO health authorities take into account potential third wave

The health authorities take into account a third wave of the pandemic driven by the UK strain of the Covid-19 virus, doctor Andreea Moldovan, a state secretary with the Health Ministry, told television station Digi 24.

“Because we need to think that it is likely to have a third wave here as well, we are currently discussing it, and I think we will outline a big step next week. It will concern the reorganization of the Covid and non-Covid hospital system,” she explained.

“We need to adapt to what we have now – a drop in the number of cases – but also allow for the possibility that, if the number of cases increases, we can quickly reverse to offering access to Covid-19 patients, and especially quality care. We are working on it, and we hope to have a plan for this next week,” Moldovan said.

She also warned of the useless risk undertaken by people who organize or take part in private events with a high number of participants and no compliance with the coronavirus prevention rules.

