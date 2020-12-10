Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:25
Business

RO Govt. resumes subsidies for technical unemployment in HoReCa

12 October 2020
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban assured that the Government would continue to subsidize the technical unemployment for employees in the HoReCa sector as long as the sector's activity is suspended.

Further fiscal measures will be analyzed to support entrepreneurs in the sector and reduce the impact of the health crisis.

The prime minister's consultations with representatives of the HoReCa industry took place as the authorities are taking measures to combat the coronavirus spread amid rising infection rates.

Indoor restaurants reopened after September 1, only to be gradually closed again in Bucharest and other counties with high infection rates.

"A way to support the HoReCa sector identified by the Government is to continue paying technical unemployment for employees during the period when the activity is suspended, applying the flexible work schedule, and paying a percentage representing 41.5% of the basic salary corresponding to the job occupied for each job maintained after the activity resumes," Government representatives said in a press release, quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

The Government will also consider fiscal measures to support entrepreneurs in the HoReCa sector, to reduce the impact of the health crisis. Consultations on the specific measures will continue in the next period.

(Photo: Steveheap/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

