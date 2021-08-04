Romanian Film Days: Screenings held in several cities in Spain

Five recent Romanian films will be screened in eight Spanish cities as part of the Romanian Film Days (Muestra de cine rumano), a project of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Madrid.

The event, which runs until December 5, will bring the Romanian productions to audiences in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, Oviedo, Tenerife, and Santiago de Compostela.

The films that will be screened are Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog, Radu Jude’s Uppercase Print, Between Pain and Amen by Toma Enache, Nicolae Mărgineanu’s The Cardinal, and Cărturan by Liviu Săndulescu.

The program of the screenings is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

