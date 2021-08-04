Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Events

Romanian Film Days: Screenings held in several cities in Spain

04 August 2021
Five recent Romanian films will be screened in eight Spanish cities as part of the Romanian Film Days (Muestra de cine rumano), a project of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Madrid.

The event, which runs until December 5, will bring the Romanian productions to audiences in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, Oviedo, Tenerife, and Santiago de Compostela. 

The films that will be screened are Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog, Radu Jude’s Uppercase Print, Between Pain and Amen by Toma Enache, Nicolae Mărgineanu’s The Cardinal, and Cărturan by Liviu Săndulescu.

The program of the screenings is available here.

