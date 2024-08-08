Tata (Dad), the documentary film written and directed by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc, will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), set to take place from September 5 to September 15.

The documentary, produced by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, sees the three filmmakers collaborate again after working together on the awarded documentary Acasă – My home, which Ciorniciuc directed.

Described as "a powerful and courageous personal story by co-director Lina Vdovîi," it was filmed over six years in Italy, the Republic of Moldova, and Romania. It is an exploration of the relationship between a daughter about to become a mother, who is looking to heal from the hurts of the past, and an estranged parent who asks for her help to expose the abuse he has been subjected to over the years by his employer in Italy. As Lina becomes more involved in the investigation, she discovers not only her father's hardships, but also a pattern of domestic violence that affected her family for generations.

The documentary directed by the two showcases their background in investigative journalism and their continued interest in themes of family, connection and the challenges each generation faces.

Lina Vdovîi wrote the script for the documentary Acasă – My home (2020), a winner of the Best Documentary Film award at the Gopo Awards 2021 and numerous other awards. Originally from the Republic of Moldova, she lives in Romania and has extensive experience in investigative journalism. Her articles have appeared in the EU Observer, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, and Courrier International, among others. In 2021, she was nominated for the European Press Prize and currently works as a producer for the German television ZDF.

Radu Ciorniciuc is a director, cinematographer, and investigative journalist. His debut documentary, Acasă – My home, won the World Cinema Documentary award for cinematography at Sundance in 2020, and was nominated for the European Film Academy Awards. He is the co-founder of the Casa Jurnalistului organization and has collaborated with publications such as The Guardian, Al Jazeera, and Channel 4 News.

Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan previously produced Vlad Petri's Between Revolutions, winner of the FIPRESCI award at the Berlinale 2023, and Ciorniciuc's Acasă – My home. She directed the documentaries A Mere Breath, winner of Best Doc in Sarajevo IFF and Best Doc in CEE Vienna IFF, and co-directed Free Dacians and Lemn.

Acasă – My home, which tells the story of a family that lived for 20 years in Bucharest's Văcăreşti Delta, until the place received the status of a protected area, received numerous awards at international festivals: the World Cinema Documentary special jury award for cinematography at Sundance, the grand prize at DOK.fest Munchen (VIKTOR Main Competition), the special jury prize at la Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, the Golden Horn for Best Director at the Krakow International Film Festival, the Human Rights award at the Sarajevo Film Festival, and the Moral Approach award at the MakeDox Documentary Film Festival in Macedonia.

TIFF's Docs program features 21 titles from 24 countries around the world this year.

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com