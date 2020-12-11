Study: Half of Romanians want to buy something on Black Friday this year

Nine out of ten Romanians know what Black Friday is, and more than half of them intend to buy at least one product on the day with the biggest discounts of the year, according to a Kantar Romania study.

"In the ten years since Black Friday was first organized in Romania, the event has gained more and more followers. This year, the data show an increase in both the purchase intention compared to last year, as well as an increase in the preference for online shopping, a trend certainly accelerated by the pandemic," said Pepa Adriana Gheara, Account Manager Kantar Romania.

According to the study, 54% of Romanians aged between 18 and 65 want to buy at least one product on Black Friday and plan to spend an average of RON 2,200 (EUR 453).

The study also shows an increased preference for the online environment among potential Black Friday shoppers. eMAG first among the online retailers taken into account for Black Friday purchases, followed by Altex.ro and Flanco.ro.

eMAG was the first retailer that brought the Black Friday concept to Romania. It sticks with the tradition of a one-day shopping event, which this year takes place on Friday, November 13.

Meanwhile, electro-IT retailers Altex and Flanco, which also operate physical stores, have one-month Black Friday discount campaigns.

The Kantar survey took place between October 27 and October 30 on a sample of 2003 respondents aged 18 to 65.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com