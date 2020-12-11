Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Study: Half of Romanians want to buy something on Black Friday this year

12 November 2020
Nine out of ten Romanians know what Black Friday is, and more than half of them intend to buy at least one product on the day with the biggest discounts of the year, according to a Kantar Romania study.

"In the ten years since Black Friday was first organized in Romania, the event has gained more and more followers. This year, the data show an increase in both the purchase intention compared to last year, as well as an increase in the preference for online shopping, a trend certainly accelerated by the pandemic," said Pepa Adriana Gheara, Account Manager Kantar Romania.

According to the study, 54% of Romanians aged between 18 and 65 want to buy at least one product on Black Friday and plan to spend an average of RON 2,200 (EUR 453).

The study also shows an increased preference for the online environment among potential Black Friday shoppers. eMAG first among the online retailers taken into account for Black Friday purchases, followed by Altex.ro and Flanco.ro.

eMAG was the first retailer that brought the Black Friday concept to Romania. It sticks with the tradition of a one-day shopping event, which this year takes place on Friday, November 13.

Meanwhile, electro-IT retailers Altex and Flanco, which also operate physical stores, have one-month Black Friday discount campaigns.

The Kantar survey took place between October 27 and October 30 on a sample of 2003 respondents aged 18 to 65.

(Photo: Pixabay)

