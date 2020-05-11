Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 08:28
Business

Black Friday sales in RO could drop by 20% this year compared to 2019 record

05 November 2020
Black Friday sales in Romania will likely drop by 20% this year compared to 2019, when they reached a record level of EUR 300 million.

This evolution will be determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly influenced the Romanians’ consumption habits, according to an analysis by local consultancy firm Frames, quoted by Agerpres.

Thus, Frames estimates the Black Friday sales this year at about EUR 240 mln, under the level in 2018 (EUR 250 mln).

"After the record sales in 2019, Black Friday 2020 is likely to be an austerity shopping holiday,” reads the Frames analysis.

“In 2020, Romanians will no longer buy so many clothes, cosmetics and accessories - the stars of previous Black Friday editions - and will focus on strict necessity goods, related to working and living at home,” the report also mentions.

While some retailers (Altex, Franco) have already started their Black Friday campaigns, the peak is expected on November 13, when most IT&C, fashion, food, beauty, home&deco and service retailers will organize special discount campaigns.

The biggest online retailer in Romania, eMAG, which brought the Black Friday concept to Romania ten years ago, also set the date for this year’s event for November 13.

Last year, eMAG reported orders of over EUR 100 million on Black Friday, about a third of the total sales generated by this event.

(Photo: Marek Uliasz/ Dreamstime)

