Black Friday sales in RO could drop by 20% this year compared to 2019 record

Black Friday sales in Romania will likely drop by 20% this year compared to 2019, when they reached a record level of EUR 300 million.

This evolution will be determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly influenced the Romanians’ consumption habits, according to an analysis by local consultancy firm Frames, quoted by Agerpres.

Thus, Frames estimates the Black Friday sales this year at about EUR 240 mln, under the level in 2018 (EUR 250 mln).

"After the record sales in 2019, Black Friday 2020 is likely to be an austerity shopping holiday,” reads the Frames analysis.

“In 2020, Romanians will no longer buy so many clothes, cosmetics and accessories - the stars of previous Black Friday editions - and will focus on strict necessity goods, related to working and living at home,” the report also mentions.

While some retailers (Altex, Franco) have already started their Black Friday campaigns, the peak is expected on November 13, when most IT&C, fashion, food, beauty, home&deco and service retailers will organize special discount campaigns.

The biggest online retailer in Romania, eMAG, which brought the Black Friday concept to Romania ten years ago, also set the date for this year’s event for November 13.

Last year, eMAG reported orders of over EUR 100 million on Black Friday, about a third of the total sales generated by this event.

