Transport

Romanian airports see more than 26 million passengers in 2024

21 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 26,033,372 passengers transited Romanian airports last year, a 6% increase compared to 2023, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association (AAR).

The number of passengers traveling to international destinations increased by 7% compared to the previous year, while the number of passengers on domestic flights decreased by 6%, the AAR data show.

Of the total number of passengers who transited Romanian airports after Romania joined the Schengen airspace, 70% traveled within the Schengen area, and 30% traveled to/from non-Schengen destinations.

Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, saw the largest share of passengers in 2024: 15.9 million.

The airport in Cluj had 3.2 million passengers, while the one in Iași had 2.19 million passengers.

The airport in Timișoara ranks fourth, with 1.3 million passengers in 2024, followed by the one in Suceava, with 746,600 passengers.

The airports in Sibiu and Bacău had more than 500,000 passengers each: 573,918 and 559,644 respectively.

In southern Romania, the airport in Craiova had more than 424,000 passengers, while the one in Brașov, which opened in 2023, had close to 227,900 passengers.

Cargo air traffic increased by 4% last year, while the number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) increased by 3%.

(Photo: Anyaberkut/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian airports see more than 26 million passengers in 2024

21 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 26,033,372 passengers transited Romanian airports last year, a 6% increase compared to 2023, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association (AAR).

The number of passengers traveling to international destinations increased by 7% compared to the previous year, while the number of passengers on domestic flights decreased by 6%, the AAR data show.

Of the total number of passengers who transited Romanian airports after Romania joined the Schengen airspace, 70% traveled within the Schengen area, and 30% traveled to/from non-Schengen destinations.

Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, saw the largest share of passengers in 2024: 15.9 million.

The airport in Cluj had 3.2 million passengers, while the one in Iași had 2.19 million passengers.

The airport in Timișoara ranks fourth, with 1.3 million passengers in 2024, followed by the one in Suceava, with 746,600 passengers.

The airports in Sibiu and Bacău had more than 500,000 passengers each: 573,918 and 559,644 respectively.

In southern Romania, the airport in Craiova had more than 424,000 passengers, while the one in Brașov, which opened in 2023, had close to 227,900 passengers.

Cargo air traffic increased by 4% last year, while the number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) increased by 3%.

(Photo: Anyaberkut/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2025
Politics
ECHR rejects Călin Georgescu’s request to suspend Romanian top court’s decision to cancel presidential elections
21 January 2025
Society
Survey: Most Romanians want their country to head West, oppose Ro-Exit idea
21 January 2025
Culture
Romanian Radu Jude’s latest feature film competes at 2025 Berlin Film Festival
21 January 2025
Startup
.lumen closes EUR 5 million round led by Catalyst Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Calin Georgescu heads poll for Romanian president, with Crin Antonescu as main challenger
21 January 2025
Energy
Romania wins EUR 256 mln arbitration with solar parks investors
21 January 2025
Business
China's Haier closes down EUR 70 mln refrigerator factory in Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Romanian president, PM congratulate Donald Trump on returning to the White House