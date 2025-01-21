Romanian airports see more than 26 million passengers in 2024

A total of 26,033,372 passengers transited Romanian airports last year, a 6% increase compared to 2023, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association (AAR).

The number of passengers traveling to international destinations increased by 7% compared to the previous year, while the number of passengers on domestic flights decreased by 6%, the AAR data show.

Of the total number of passengers who transited Romanian airports after Romania joined the Schengen airspace, 70% traveled within the Schengen area, and 30% traveled to/from non-Schengen destinations.

Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, saw the largest share of passengers in 2024: 15.9 million.

The airport in Cluj had 3.2 million passengers, while the one in Iași had 2.19 million passengers.

The airport in Timișoara ranks fourth, with 1.3 million passengers in 2024, followed by the one in Suceava, with 746,600 passengers.

The airports in Sibiu and Bacău had more than 500,000 passengers each: 573,918 and 559,644 respectively.

In southern Romania, the airport in Craiova had more than 424,000 passengers, while the one in Brașov, which opened in 2023, had close to 227,900 passengers.

Cargo air traffic increased by 4% last year, while the number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) increased by 3%.

(Photo: Anyaberkut/ Dreamstime)

